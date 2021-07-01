Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,550. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

