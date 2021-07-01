Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $57,691,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

