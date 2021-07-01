Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
