Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

