Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

