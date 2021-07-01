Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

