Amalgamated Bank Has $747,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:TDC opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

