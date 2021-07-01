Amalgamated Bank Has $765,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

