Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $136.08 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

