Amalgamated Bank Sells 828 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Grubhub stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.16.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

