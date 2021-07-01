Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock traded down $15.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,424.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,322.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,754.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.