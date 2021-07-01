Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,179,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock traded down $17.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,423.12. The stock had a trading volume of 136,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,322.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,754.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

