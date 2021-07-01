AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.