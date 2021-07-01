AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AMMX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About AmeraMex International
