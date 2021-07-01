American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $10.35

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.79. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 6,343 shares.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

