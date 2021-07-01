American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,732 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,416,000 after purchasing an additional 267,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

