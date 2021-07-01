American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AOUT stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

