American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. 992,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,124,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

