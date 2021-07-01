AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME opened at $133.50 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

