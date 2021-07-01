Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Amundi stock remained flat at $$83.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40.
Amundi Company Profile
