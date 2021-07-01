Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. BOX posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BOX opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.77.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
