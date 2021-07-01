Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. BOX posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

