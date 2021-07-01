Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.