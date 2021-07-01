Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Clarus stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. Clarus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.