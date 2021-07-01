Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 2,455,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

