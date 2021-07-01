Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 53,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

