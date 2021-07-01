Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 866,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.33 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

