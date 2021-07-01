Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 244,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,875. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

