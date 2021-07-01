Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

