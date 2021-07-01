Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post sales of $127.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of GPX opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

