Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report $131.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $538.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.