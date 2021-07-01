Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

