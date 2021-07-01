Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Target Price at CHF 27.46

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 27.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

