Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $50.69

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 143,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.