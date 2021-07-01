Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $81.40

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

