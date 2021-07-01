Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $275.17

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $277.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,627. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $163.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

