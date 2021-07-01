Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Target Price at SEK 227

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 227.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

