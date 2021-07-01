Analysts Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT at $27.43

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 882,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,001. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

