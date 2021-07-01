Analyzing National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 0 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus price target of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.61%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 3.01 $1.52 billion N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.75 $6.47 billion $2.68 28.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 24.55% 20.18% 0.83% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

