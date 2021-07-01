Analyzing The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) & Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 51.61% 10.84% 4.16%

The Gabelli Equity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Apollo Investment pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Gabelli Equity Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The Gabelli Equity Trust has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Gabelli Equity Trust and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Equity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.10 $111.86 million $1.69 8.08

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Gabelli Equity Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. was formed on August 21, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

