Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.62 ($78.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

