ANON Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. ANON has a total market cap of $21,215.32 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00046513 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019620 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

