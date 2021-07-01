Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ANSLY stock opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44.
Ansell Company Profile
