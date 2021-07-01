Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANSLY stock opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

