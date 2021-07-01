Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 998 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COUP opened at $262.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $230,243,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

