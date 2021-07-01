Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aozora Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $5.57 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

