Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

