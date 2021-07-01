APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 757,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $172,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

COP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 28,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

