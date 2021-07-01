APG Asset Management N.V. Has $106.94 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,289 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $106,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.