APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,060 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.62% of The Kroger worth $142,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 998,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 35,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

