APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 525,890 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.90% of STERIS worth $124,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

