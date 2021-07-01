APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 206,929 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Canadian National Railway worth $101,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.41. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.