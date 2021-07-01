APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,377 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Xcel Energy worth $116,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

