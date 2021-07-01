APIX Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.00696845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,340.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

